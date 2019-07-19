Eddie Murphy Confirms He’s Planning His Return To Stand-Up Comedy

Today, Netflix released the latest of Jerry Seinfeld’s web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

In the first episode, Seinfeld sits with actor and comedian Eddie Murphy, where the conversation inevitably wound up on stand up comedy. Seinfeld told Murphy, “You know that you not doing stand-up drives people crazy. You know that, right?” Murphy revealed that Seinfeld has not been the first person to bring up his potential return to stand up, and the late Don Rickles would pester him repeatedly to return to the stage.

Murphy revealed that he does plan to return to stand up, at some point. He tells Seinfeld, “I'm going to do it again. Everything just has to be right. You have to get up there and start working out.”

Video of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed | Eddie Murphy Clip | Netflix

Along with Murphy, this season Seinfeld will be joined by Ricky Gervais, Matthew Broderick, Seth Rogen, Jamie Foxx, Martin Short, Sebastian Maniscalo, Melissa Villasenor, Barry Marder, and Bridget Everett.

Via Hollywood Reporter