Eddie Van Halen Heading To Germany To Undergo Treatment For Throat Cancer

Legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen is heading overseas.

The 64-year-old is reportedly heading to Germany where he will receive surgery for throat cancer, of which he’s been undergoing radiation for the past five years.

Van Halen was diagnosed and began receiving treatment for tongue cancer in 2000. Doctors believe his diagnosis was a result of cradling the metal guitar pick he uses every night in his mouth. When receiving treatment on his tongue, some of the cancer cells could have potentially migrated down to his throat, resulting in the additional diagnosis.

Van Halen has actually been going to Germany the past five years for radiation treatment, and it, for the most part, has kept the disease in check and manageable.

People close to Van Halen say the guitarist is doing “ok.”

