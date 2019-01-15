Jennifer Garner Shares A Pic Of Her Carrot Pants Grown In Her Very Own Garden

January 15, 2019
jennifer_garner

(Photo by imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

The egg that took down Kylie Jenner's picture for most Instagram likes is under attack! And by an unlikely source!

Actress Jennifer Garner, who might be the nicest person in Hollywood, has her sights set on the infamous egg. There's no bad blood between her and the egg, she's just got something better when it comes to food. And she grew this one in her very own garden.

Ladies and gents, meet Jen's carrot pants!

If the world loves an egg...wait until you catch a gander of my carrot pants. -- --#onelikeoneprayer #itsaboy #harvestday

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Hahahaha! She hashtagged is "It's a boy."

