El Paso Zoo Will Let You Name A Cockroach After Your Ex, Then Feed It To Their Meerkats For Valentine's Day

Just last week, the Hemsley Conservation Centre in England started a new Valentine's Day tradition...naming a cockroach after your ex. Well, the El Paso Zoo just one-upped them!

It's the "Quit Bugging Me" event at the El Paso Zoo. It's a lot like the Hemsley Conservation Centre's offer, but with a slight twist. You don't just get to name a cockroach after your ex. You also get to feed it to the zoo's meerkats!

And get this, the response was so huge, that they've had to expand. The cotton-top tamarin, the golden tamarin, and the white-headed marmoset will also eat like kings on Valentine's Day!

Yummy!