This Elf On The Shelf Is Channeling Silence Of The Lambs

December 18, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Well, here's two things that don't go together...Elf on the Shelf and Silence of the Lambs.

Apparently, not all of Santa's elves are nice. There might be a few headed straight for the naughty list this year. Then there's this guy, who's clearly been spending time with Krampus. Not to mention watching Silence of the Lambs. 

Poor Barbie, she's being held hostage in that well!

"It puts the lotion on its skin."

Well, at least he didn't eat anyone's face off.

