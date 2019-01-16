Ellen Hilariously Roasts Giada For The Way She Says "Penne" & "Spaghetti"

January 16, 2019
For years, Giada De Laurentiis, has been sharing her cooking secrets on the Food Network. If you've ever watched her show, then you'll know she has ALWAYS pronounced different Italian foods with an Italian accent. However, after a quick cooking segment on Ellen, she may never do it again.

On Tuesday, Giada stopped by Ellen to cook up her One-Pan Calabrian Chile Pasta, and a vegan apple and pear crisp. But while she was there, she also gave Ellen a little tutorial in Italian...like the proper way to say "penne" and "spaghetti".

Of course Ellen wasn't necessarily having it. In fact, she kind of roasted Giada on her correct Italian pronunciations.

I’m not saying peeny in an Italian restaurant. @giadadelaurentiis

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Yes! This is why we love Ellen! Come on, we've all been thinking the exact same thing for years!

