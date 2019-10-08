Ellen DeGeneres Responds To Criticisms Of Sitting Next To George Bush At Cowboys Game

Last Sunday during the Cowboys defeat against the Packers, a shot of the Jones family suite saw former President George Bush conversing with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

This odd couple relationship sent the internet into a tizzy, both at the delight of this wonderful odd couple, and, unfortunately, at Ellen’s “decision” to be friends with W, due to his actions as the 43rdpresident.

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

I don’t care how nice of a guy George W Bush is. He was one of our worst presidents and left our country and world in bad shape. The mess he helped create we’re still trying to dig out of. This is a bad look for @TheEllenShow. https://t.co/FMYgpbrq6A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019

So quirky and fun to see George Bush out with Ellen at a Cowboys game after his terrible foreign policy decisions killed thousands of innocent people -- — Katherine Taylor (@katherinearitay) October 7, 2019

Ellen decided to respond to the critics on her show, saying that despite their political differences, she and W are friends. Ellen said, “We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay that we’re all different,” she continued. “For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur. And I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact. I have friends who should tweeze more.”

Ellen sums up her friendship with President Bush perfectly saying, “But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them,” she said. “When I say, ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone.”

