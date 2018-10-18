Ellen DeGeneres Learns Fortnite With The #1 Player In The World

Tyler Blevins is undoubtedly the best Fortnite player in the world.

Known as Ninja, he consistently ranks #1 in leader boards, and by all accounts has made the most money of anybody playing the game.

Ellen DeGeneres does not play Fortnite. She is not ranked, and we’re not exactly sure what even her video game experience was before this.

What a match made in heaven.

Sit Ellen down with anybody and we’d watch it. Lucky for us, she joined the best in the world as he live-streamed what he does best! If you have no idea or interest in Fortnite, maybe Ellen can change your mind!

Video of &#039;Fortnite Battle Royale&#039; Gameplay - Ellen &amp; Ninja





Video of Extended Cut: Ellen and Tyler &#039;Ninja&#039; Blevins Play &#039;Fortnite&#039;

Later, Ellen popped in on Ninja as he was streaming Fortnite again. She joined one of the hundreds of thousands of people who stream Ninja daily, who rakes in about $500,000 a month. Just from Fortnite.

Video of Ellen Makes Surprise Cameo During Ninja’s ‘Fortnite’ Livestream

Via Variety