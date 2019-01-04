After An Interview About The Oscars Controversy, Ellen Thinks Kevin Hart Deserves A Second Chance

January 4, 2019
Ellen

Roughly one month ago, Kevin Hart stepped down as host of the Oscars after a couple of controversial, 10-year-old tweets surfaced. Not only did he step down, he also apologized for the tweets.

Well, the comedian is headed to Ellen today to clear the air and set the record straight. This episode was originally set to air on Monday, but apparently the interview was too good not to air today. According to Ellen...

"I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow."

I had an incredible and honest conversation with @KevinHart4real about hosting the #Oscars. It was supposed to air on Monday. I don’t want you to have to wait, so now it’s gonna air tomorrow.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Ellen also posted a quick snipet from the interview. They're talking about the apology etc. But the real take away here is Ellen's quote...

"I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real."

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Ok, today's episode is a must watch! And who knows, perhaps this gets Kevin Hart back on the Oscars.

