Elon Musk Reveals Teslas Will Soon Make Fart And Animal Noises

October 8, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Tesla Roadster, California, Highway, Driving, Speeding, Blurry, 2008

(Photo by Jack Gruber, USA TODAY)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Teslas are already at the peak of automobile innovation, and Musk as no plans to cease that trend any time soon.

Musk revealed that Tesla drivers will soon be able to customize the sounds of their vehicles’ horn and safety alerts, which include the option of animal noises…and farts.

Tesla already utilizes a “whoopee cushion” feature that makes flatulent sounds when you engage the turn signal.

It is not clear at this point if the sound effects will be for the primary horn or an auxiliary on-demand alert.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Tesla
Car
horns
Fart
Flatulence
elon musk
Update
Automobile
funny
noises

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Sybil Interviews Jen Hainle Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes