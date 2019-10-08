Elon Musk Reveals Teslas Will Soon Make Fart And Animal Noises

Teslas are already at the peak of automobile innovation, and Musk as no plans to cease that trend any time soon.

Musk revealed that Tesla drivers will soon be able to customize the sounds of their vehicles’ horn and safety alerts, which include the option of animal noises…and farts.

-- & -- sounds too (also, of course) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

Tesla already utilizes a “whoopee cushion” feature that makes flatulent sounds when you engage the turn signal.

Video of Tesla Model 3 - Emissions Testing Mode (Fart)

It is not clear at this point if the sound effects will be for the primary horn or an auxiliary on-demand alert.

Via Fox News