Elton John Celebrates 29 Years Of Sobriety With Touching Post

July 29, 2019
Elton John checked himself into Chicago’s Parkside Lutheran Hospital on July 29, 1990.

Today, he celebrated his 29th year of sobriety with a touching post on Instagram writing, "29 years ago today, I was a broken man.  I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: “I need help”. Thank-you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful."

John made the decision to clean himself up folliwing the death of death of Ryan White, a young AIDS victim whom he befriended.  White's death helped him put his life into perspective, of which he's thankful.  

John said in an interview in 2004, "My sobriety has brought me everything that I could possibly wish for,” he reflected in 2004.  I am a survivor.  I’ve survived a lot of things. Life is full of pitfalls, even when you’re sober. I can deal with them now because I don’t have to run away and hide."

