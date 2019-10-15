Elton John Defends Ellen Following George W. Bush Friendship Backlash

October 15, 2019
Elton John, ROCKETMAN Photocall, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

(Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/imageSPACE)

Surprisingly, Ellen DeGeneres has to defend sitting next to George W. Bush at the Cowboys game a few weeks ago.  

 

Amongst the backlash Ellen has received, Elton John has come to her defense, commending her for  “very eloquently” standing by her friendship with the former president despite their political differences.

John explained, “Unfortunately, what our democracy has become now is that it’s not OK to have different opinions than yours and that is not healthy.  George Bush has made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes. Ellen DeGeneres has made a lot of mistakes. … Yes, there were [bad> decisions that he’s made, but that was made by Democratic presidents and Republican presidents. And I admire Ellen for standing up and saying what she did.”

