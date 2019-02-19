Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Were Twinkies At The Writers Guild Awards

February 19, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
emily_blunt_john_krasinksi

(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

How do you know it's true love? When you start wearing matching outfits eight years into the marriage.

Dear Lord in heaven, could Emily Blunt and John Krasinski get any cuter?!?!?!?! The two walked the red carpet for the Writers Guild Awards wearing the same outfit, as in matching tuxedos. Of course Emily's tux was a little more embellished than John's, with a much bigger bow tie.

However, if you want to know who wore it better, well, it's too close to call. While John is rocking the black velvet, they both look amazing!

“Honey, I told you I was wearing MY black suit and bow tie.”

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

We'll let you be the judge on this one.

Tags: 
john krasinksi
Emily Blunt
Red Carpet
writers guild awards
matching outfits
tuxedos

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes