Relationship Goals! Watch Emily Blunt Gush Over Hubby John Krasinski In Her SAG Awards Speech

January 28, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
john_krasinski_emily_blunt

(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

On Sunday night, Emily Blunt took home a SAG Award for Best Actress in "A Quiet Place".

Now, if you didn't know, that's her hubby, John Krasinski's movie. He wrote it, he directed it, and he also starred alongside her in it. Needless to say, he was a big part of her performance and she let him know it during her acceptance speech.

Emily Blunt's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards proves why she and husband John Krasinski are all the #goals --(Video: @sagawards)

A post shared by HELLO! Canada Magazine (@hellocanadamag) on

Not to mention, this incredible moment.

Very fittingly... no words.

A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on

Seriously, these two!!! They are perfection! Relationship goals, right!!!!

 

Emily Blunt
a quiet place
best actress
SAG Awards
John Krasinski
Speech

