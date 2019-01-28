Relationship Goals! Watch Emily Blunt Gush Over Hubby John Krasinski In Her SAG Awards Speech

On Sunday night, Emily Blunt took home a SAG Award for Best Actress in "A Quiet Place".

Now, if you didn't know, that's her hubby, John Krasinski's movie. He wrote it, he directed it, and he also starred alongside her in it. Needless to say, he was a big part of her performance and she let him know it during her acceptance speech.

Not to mention, this incredible moment.

Very fittingly... no words. A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jan 27, 2019 at 7:50pm PST

Seriously, these two!!! They are perfection! Relationship goals, right!!!!