Relationship Goals! Watch Emily Blunt Gush Over Hubby John Krasinski In Her SAG Awards Speech
January 28, 2019
On Sunday night, Emily Blunt took home a SAG Award for Best Actress in "A Quiet Place".
Now, if you didn't know, that's her hubby, John Krasinski's movie. He wrote it, he directed it, and he also starred alongside her in it. Needless to say, he was a big part of her performance and she let him know it during her acceptance speech.
Emily Blunt's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards proves why she and husband John Krasinski are all the #goals --(Video: @sagawards)
Not to mention, this incredible moment.
Seriously, these two!!! They are perfection! Relationship goals, right!!!!