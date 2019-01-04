OMG! When Did Eminem's Daughter Grow Up?

January 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
eminem

(Photo by Anthony Behar)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Eminem started rapping about his daughter way back in 1998. For most of us, we probably still remember Hailie Jade as a little girl. But like all kids, they grow up.

It's hard to think about this, but believe it or not, Hailie is 23 years old! And she's not just grown up, she's gorgeous!

Will everyone who suddenly feels really old because Eminem's daughter is all grown up please stand up? (--: WENN, @hailiescott1)

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

go on, i’m listening

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

going up?

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Seriously, is she a model? if not, she could be!

Tags: 
eminem
Daughter
hailee jade
grown up
23 years old

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes