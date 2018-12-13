Kanye West Is Talking To Trees

December 13, 2018
kanye_west

(Photo by John Taggart/Pool)

Don't worry, Kanye is fine. Sure he's talking to a tree, but he's actually supposed to be talking to this particular tree.

On Wednesday, Kanye West took a field trip to Fairchild Garden in Miami, which is a conservation & education-based botanic garden. One of their attractions is a talking tree.

Now, when we say talking tree, it's not just blanket statements. This tree is talking to you for real, asking and answering questions. And for Kanye, well, he really got more of a complaint. The tree asked Kanye...

"Could make Yeezys in size tree?"

Who knew a tree could make a dad joke?

