High School BBQ Teams? Only In Texas!

Texas BBQ is a rite of passage. It's innate! Heck, we were born with BBQ sauce running through our veins. So how is it that in 2018, we are just now hearing about a high school Varsity BBQ team?!?!?!?!?!?!

Oh yes, it really does exist and it's all thanks to Ennis High School!

Last year, EHS created the first ever competitive BBQ team. They travel all across this great state to compete with other school in cook-offs. Horticulture teacher Tommy Copeland got the BBQ team started after he discovered an annual tournament in Burnet, which hosts over 100 schools each year.

Meet the future Pit Masters of America!

Now these kids don't just cook. They weld too! The team is a combination of metal shop and home-ec, where they create their own cooker! Cool!