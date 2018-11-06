High School BBQ Teams? Only In Texas!

November 6, 2018
smoker
Texas BBQ is a rite of passage. It's innate! Heck, we were born with BBQ sauce running through our veins. So how is it that in 2018, we are just now hearing about a high school Varsity BBQ team?!?!?!?!?!?!

Oh yes, it really does exist and it's all thanks to Ennis High School!

Last year, EHS created the first ever competitive BBQ team. They travel all across this great state to compete with other school in cook-offs. Horticulture teacher Tommy Copeland got the BBQ team started after he discovered an annual tournament in Burnet, which hosts over 100 schools each year.

Meet the future Pit Masters of America!

Why wasn’t my high school this cool?

Now these kids don't just cook. They weld too! The team is a combination of metal shop and home-ec, where they create their own cooker! Cool!

