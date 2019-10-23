“E.T.” Star Henry Thomas Arrested For DUI In Oregon

October 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Henry Thomas, Mugshot, DUI, Jail

(Photo by Washington County Sheriff's office, Salem Statesman Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Actor Henry Thomas was recently arrested for driving under the influence while in Oregon.

Thomas starred in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, but is best known for his performance as Elliot, the young star of Steven Spielberg’s1982 film E.T.

 

The Tualatin Police Department in Oregon received calls about a suspicious vehicle parked in a lane for travel.  When officers arrived at the scene, they found Thomas passed out in the front seat. When they woke him, the noticed signs of intoxication, and immediately transferred him to Washington County Jail, where he was charged with a misdemeanor DUI.

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Henry Thomas
Actor
Hollywood
News
DUI
Drunk Driving
Arrest
Mughshot
E.T.
elliot