Marvel Dropped A New Avengers: Endgame Trailer During The Super Bowl

February 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
The real winner of Super Bowl LIII goes to the Avengers!

That's right, out of all the commercials that aired during the game last night, the latest 30 second teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame is by far the best! In fact, it's only one of two commercials trending right now.

Of course, they're tugging at our heart strings yet again. Just showing the only surviving Avengers left on Earth!!! However, it does look like they're gearing up for one heck of a fight!!!

