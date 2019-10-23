Ever Been Kicked Out Of Your Kids Sporting Event? 10.23.19

We all know those parents who take passion for the kids' sports a little too far.

(P.S., if you don't know any parents like that, it might be you!)

Jeff recently had an experience at his son's soccer game where he thought he might be kicked out, but luckily the teenage referee determined he was allowed to stay and enjoy the rest of the festivities.

However, plenty of YOU have stories of parents getting kicked out of their kids' games!