Watch Tom Holland Hilariously Drink Water While Wearing His Spider-Man Costume

Superheroing is hard work. Sure it's a cool gig, but the costume can prove quite difficult when it comes to just every day life. Full body spandex and Lycra is great for saving lives, however, it's not great when it comes to eating and drinking.

Poor Tom Holland. Playing Spider-Man isn't all it's cracked up to be. He's the only member of the Marvel Universe who is covered head to toe. There's not one piece of skin showing while he's in his suit. And he can't just rip off the head piece. It's all connected just like a onesie.

So how on Earth do you eat or drink in that thing???

Well, Tom Holland figured out a way to do it without having to disrobe. Needless to say, but it's somewhat unconventional. He figured out that he can pop our the eyes of his costume and smuggle in food and drinks.

How Tom Holland has to drink water while wearing his Spider-Man costume.

Oh, he also managed to eat a Kit Kat this way too!