Broken Fingernail? Ramen Noodles Can Fix That!

Apparently Ramen noodles aren't just for eating these days. In fact, miraculously, they can fix EVERYTHING!!!

A little over a month ago, a DIY video went viral after someone managed to fix a sink with ramen Noodles. You can watch the full video HERE. Not too long after that, the internet exploded with all kinds of Ramen Noodle fix-it tutorials. Seriosuly, it's crazy!

Well now, it looks like Ramen is getting into the beauty hack game. If you break a nail...it's Ramen to the rescue.

Is anyone else starting to get worried that maybe we shouldn't be eating Ramen??? If it can repair a sink, a car, or even your nails...what's it doing to our stomach?