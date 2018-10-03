Little Girl Screams & Cries Because She Thinks Her Dad Is Killing A Pumpkin

Pumpkin carving is all fun and games until a little girl gets scarred for life.

Let's blame evil dad for failing to explain to his little girl that the pumpkin isn't actually alive. And to make matters worse, he just rips the head off without any warning. Sadly, this little girl was already in tears, but once the head goes...all bets are off.

Way to ruin Halloween dad!

If you want to hear her scream, you can watch the video HERE (our video embed is not working).