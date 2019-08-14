Extremely Rare Pink Grasshopper Spotted In UK Garden

August 14, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Pink Grasshopper, Chorthippus parallelus, Grasshopper, Grass, Close Up

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It’s not uncommon to run into a grasshopper or two if you spend any significant amount of time outside.

However, we guarantee you have never seen one quite like this.

An extremely rare pink grasshopper was recently spotted in a garden in the United Kingdom.  

 

Though she wasn’t able to capture the creature, Kate Culley was able to snag a picture of it frolicking in her grandmother’s garden in Gloucestershire in South West England.  She told news outlet SWNS, “I was surprised — you don’t expect to see a pink grasshopper.  It was unusual.  I’ve never seen one like that before.”

According to a 2013 National Geographic blog post, pink grasshoppers are likely a “rare morph of the common meadow grasshopper Chorthippus parallelus.”  They don’t often make it to adulthood because their color makes them so easily spottable to predators.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
Insects
bugs
Grasshoppers
Pink
Rare
colorful
Chorthippus parallelus
Outdoors
grass
Summer

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes