“The Facts Of Life” Stars Reunite For Lifetime Holiday Special

The Facts of Life stars Lisa Whelchel, Mindy Cohn and Nancy McKeon are reuniting, just in time for the holidays!

The three will come together in the Lifetime movie You Light Up My Christmas, as part of Lifetime’s holiday “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming.

The movie’s executive producer Kim Fields gathered the three actresses, whom she describes as her “sisters,” said, “It’s been amazing to work together again and have the ladies’ input on their characters from their wardrobe to names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans. I also had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after our dear friend, Charlotte Rae, who passed away last year (and played Edna Garrett on both The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes). We truly are a family so it was great to work together on something new!”

You Light Up My Christmas premieres on Lifetime December 1!

Via People