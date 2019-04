Let's face it, the panorama feature on your phone was cool...at first. However, it's dang near impossible to use. Who can keep their hands steady enough to snag that perfect picture???

In this case, we have a panorama of a dog gone horribly wrong! In fact, this just might be the scariest thing you see all day. It's so warped, we don't even know what breed it is.

OMG! You can't unsee that!