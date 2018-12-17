This Family's Christmas Tradition Is To Spend $20 At Goodwill, Dress Each Other, Then Take A Family Photo

December 17, 2018
Miles In The Morning
As we get closer to Christmas, the Christmas traditions are in full swing. Each family is different. Some watch the same movie every year, others go to the annual tree lighting, and then of course there's always just driving around to look at Christmas lights.

But what about the less traditional Christmas traditions? Believe it or not, but not everyone does presents. In this case, we have a family who instead goes to Goodwill and pick out clothing for each other. Every year, they only spend $20 on each other. That $20 goes straight to Goodwill where they pick out outfits for each other, then take family photos.

Here's this year's pic!

The hotdog costume is perfect!

