Family Narrowly Escapes Car Crashing Into Restaurant Patio

April 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Restaurant, Burned, Looted, Patio, Furniture

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

A family in California is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping a a car crashing into the restaurant they were walking out of.

The mother and her two young daughters just walked onto the Villa Corona's patio when an oncoming driver lost control of their vehicle.  Surveillance footage captured the car crashing to the restaurant, resulting in a chaos of "everything flying" according to employee Vivian Saldivar.  "Dirt, pots breaking, tables, umbrellas.  All of our patio set was everywhere," she said.

The car finally stopped after crashing into a cement privacy wall between the restaurant and a house.

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the accident.  The driver and one of the children did go to the hospital, though only for minor injuries.  

The police have decided not to file charges on the driver, as they believe they simply lost control of the car.

Via KCBD

Tags: 
Video
Accident
Car Crash
Restaurant
family
Escape
Close Call
California
Patio

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes