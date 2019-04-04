Family Photo Gone Right, Includes The Perfect Doggie Photobomb
April 4, 2019
One of the greatest inventions of all time is the camera timer. Especially now with the upgrades, where it can take multiple photos in a row. It's perfect to snag that family photo AND get everyone in it! Even the dog.
Ladies and gents, this is arguably the greatest family photo ever. Why? It includes the most perfect doggie photobomb EVER!
We tried to take a timer family photo[...>. This was the result.-- @doesnt_retrieve_gold
Seriously, print this one for the Christmas card.