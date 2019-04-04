Family Photo Gone Right, Includes The Perfect Doggie Photobomb

April 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
golden_retriever

(Photo by Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

One of the greatest inventions of all time is the camera timer. Especially now with the upgrades, where it can take multiple photos in a row. It's perfect to snag that family photo AND get everyone in it! Even the dog.

Ladies and gents, this is arguably the greatest family photo ever. Why? It includes the most perfect doggie photobomb EVER!

We tried to take a timer family photo[...>. This was the result.-- @doesnt_retrieve_gold

A post shared by puppy and dog world (@puppy.addiction) on

Seriously, print this one for the Christmas card.

