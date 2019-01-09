Hilarious Family Photo Goes Viral After The Dogs Start Getting Frisky

Family...check. Similar Hawaiian shirts...check. Adorable dogs...check. Two dogs getting frisky, frozen in time...check. Wait, what???????????

It's a tradition as old as time, the family photo. For years, families have been buying matching outfits or coordinating colors in an effort to get the perfect freeze frame of their lives. And then there are pics like this, the one that probably doesn't make the Christmas card or mantel.

Well, that's a family photo you'll never forget.