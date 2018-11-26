Twin Mom Shares Hilarious Family Pic, Flashes A Little Baby Butt Crack

With Christmas right around the corner, families are doing their best to get in the perfect family portrait. However, those beautiful family moments don't always go according to plan.

Meet Rachel Joi, who also happens to be the mother of twins...toddler twins. Now, if you've ever tried to get a toddler to smile in a pic, then you know it's not an easy task. Imagine that times two! It's double the difficulty! And it makes for some amazing outtakes, which sometimes include a little baby butt crack.

Hahahahahahahaha! Ok, this one's for the Christmas card!