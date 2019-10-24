Family Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of "Abbey Road" With Beatles Halloween Decorations

Jeff and Ellen Pitkin wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Abbey Road the best way they knew how.

The New York family designed and fancied their elaborate Halloween decorations based on the album, and the band that wrote it, The Beatles.

Jeff said the decorations took about a half day to put together. He said the reactions from the parents in his neighborhood have been positive, but “some young kids may not understand what the display honors.”

Via NBC Montana