Family Sings Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” Before Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor

Jadie Phelps was laying in her hospital bed waiting for her soon-to-be newborn daughter Alaya to arrive.

Her entire family was gathered around, with her sister Danni recording the events of the day. Danni wanted to make sure to capture the moments just before Alaya arrived in the world, and thank goodness she was recording.

Jadie’s husband told Alaya she would be here as soon as her mommy “pushes her real good.” Immediately, the family busted out a rendition of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.” Even Grandma got in on the fun!

With family like that, baby Alaya is going to be just fine!