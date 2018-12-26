Family Sings Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” Before Pregnant Woman Goes Into Labor

December 26, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Salt-N-Pepa, I Love The 90s, Concert, 2017

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Jadie Phelps was laying in her hospital bed waiting for her soon-to-be newborn daughter Alaya to arrive.

Her entire family was gathered around, with her sister Danni recording the events of the day.  Danni wanted to make sure to capture the moments just before Alaya arrived in the world, and thank goodness she was recording.

Jadie’s husband told Alaya she would be here as soon as her mommy “pushes her real good.”  Immediately, the family busted out a rendition of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.” Even Grandma got in on the fun!

With family like that, baby Alaya is going to be just fine!

Tags: 
Salt-N-Pepa
Push It
pregnant
family
Music
funny
Singing
delivery room
Labor
Mother
Child
baby

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes