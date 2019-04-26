Famous Instagrammer Gets Her Booty Verified As Real By A Doctor
An Instagram model felt the need for the truth.
Daisy Keech had heard the rumors that her butt wasn’t real. So, she went to a plastic surgeon to do a professional check for her.
Beverly Hills’ Dr. Ashkan Ghavami gave her and the Twitter-verse the good news. There’s nothing manmade in her booty. He couldn’t find any incisions or anywhere that she could have had any booty injections.
Making history w/ @drghavami --Thank you to world renowned expert Dr. Ghavami for helping me show my followers that my booty is REAL and for being the first certified real booty! -- #CertifiedRealBooty & give @drghavami a follow! Love him and his team
Daisy also claimed that she’s the first one with a verified all-natural bum, but he wouldn’t agree to that. He only said HERS is the real thing with no artificial enhancements.