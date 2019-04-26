Famous Instagrammer Gets Her Booty Verified As Real By A Doctor

An Instagram model felt the need for the truth.

Daisy Keech had heard the rumors that her butt wasn’t real. So, she went to a plastic surgeon to do a professional check for her.

Beverly Hills’ Dr. Ashkan Ghavami gave her and the Twitter-verse the good news. There’s nothing manmade in her booty. He couldn’t find any incisions or anywhere that she could have had any booty injections.

Daisy also claimed that she’s the first one with a verified all-natural bum, but he wouldn’t agree to that. He only said HERS is the real thing with no artificial enhancements.

