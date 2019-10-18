Fan Drags Lady Gaga Off Stage During Concert In Las Vegas

October 18, 2019
During a recent concert in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga invited a fan onstage when disaster struck.

Gaga was dancing with the fan, when he lost his footing, and they both took a tumble right off the stage! Gaga landed on her back, bearing the full weight of the fan whom landed on top of her!  Fans at the show wrote on Reddit, “We legitimately thought she was dead.”

Gaga was able to continue on with the performance.  Her Las Vegas residency is scheduled to run through May 16.

Via Fox News

