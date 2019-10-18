Fan Drags Lady Gaga Off Stage During Concert In Las Vegas

During a recent concert in Las Vegas, Lady Gaga invited a fan onstage when disaster struck.

Gaga was dancing with the fan, when he lost his footing, and they both took a tumble right off the stage! Gaga landed on her back, bearing the full weight of the fan whom landed on top of her! Fans at the show wrote on Reddit, “We legitimately thought she was dead.”

Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan at Las Vegas concert pic.twitter.com/xBDC1edEuY — The Independent (@Independent) October 18, 2019

Gaga was able to continue on with the performance. Her Las Vegas residency is scheduled to run through May 16.

Via Fox News