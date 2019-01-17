The Texas Longhorn Football Helmet Made An Appearance At Paris Fashion

January 17, 2019
Miles In The Morning
texas_longhorn_football_helmet

(Photo by Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Ok ladies, if you're looking to jazz up your wardrobe this year, may we suggest adding a football helmet into the mix.

This week marks the start of Paris Fashion Week. Of course, everybody who's everybody is there to see what the fashion trends of 2019 will be. And apparently, Texas, as in the University of Texas took the runway by storm. Specifically, the football team and their helmets.

Fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, actually sent a Texas Longhorn football helmet down the runway, paired with a flowery dress.

Let's be real, the Texas Longhorns are always in style!

