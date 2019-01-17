The Texas Longhorn Football Helmet Made An Appearance At Paris Fashion

Ok ladies, if you're looking to jazz up your wardrobe this year, may we suggest adding a football helmet into the mix.

This week marks the start of Paris Fashion Week. Of course, everybody who's everybody is there to see what the fashion trends of 2019 will be. And apparently, Texas, as in the University of Texas took the runway by storm. Specifically, the football team and their helmets.

Fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, actually sent a Texas Longhorn football helmet down the runway, paired with a flowery dress.

Wearing football helmets is the latest trend at Paris Fashion Weekhttps://t.co/bZtwD52dDv pic.twitter.com/dueW0xgs6d — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 16, 2019

Let's be real, the Texas Longhorns are always in style!