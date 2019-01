Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Recreates His Dad's Iconic Bodybuilder Pose

The apple doesn't fall too far from the tree in the Schwarzenegger household. Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, Joseph Baena, shares more than his looks with dear old dad.

Throwing it back to Arnold Schwarzenegger's bodybuilder days, Joseph recreated one of his dad's most iconic poses.

Just a lil thicc A post shared by Joseph Baena (@projoe2) on Jan 13, 2019 at 2:23pm PST

Here's a side by side, so you can see just how similar these two are!

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Shows Off His Muscles & Recreates His Dad's Classic Pose https://t.co/cEZupqUqcO — People (@people) January 18, 2019

Crazy right!