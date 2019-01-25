Heinz Releases Ketchup Caviar For Valentines' Day

Looking to get fancy this Valentine's Day, but without the price? Try Heniz's ketchup caviar!

Unfortunately, you can't buy this delicious treat at your local gorcery store. Heinz only made 150 jars of this stuff so you have to enter to win it.

America’s favorite ketchup presents America’s favorite caviar. Reply with #HeinzKetchupCaviar and #Sweeps for the chance to get your hands on one of 150 jars this Valen-HEINZ day. No purchase necessary. Rules linked in bio. pic.twitter.com/aa8NNebVk1 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) January 24, 2019

However after going live with the product, 6K comments and 5K likes later, Heinz might resconsider the giveaway and make their caviar more permanant.