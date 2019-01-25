Heinz Releases Ketchup Caviar For Valentines' Day

January 25, 2019
heinz_ketchup_caviar
Looking to get fancy this Valentine's Day, but without the price? Try Heniz's ketchup caviar!

Unfortunately, you can't buy this delicious treat at your local gorcery store. Heinz only made 150 jars of this stuff so you have to enter to win it.

However after going live with the product, 6K comments and 5K likes later, Heinz might resconsider the giveaway and make their caviar more permanant.

