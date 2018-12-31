Fed Up Wife Lists Husband For Sale On eBay "Used" For $25

It was not a happy Christmas for this couple from Germany.

Over the first couple of days of the holiday, a 40-year-old woman in Hamburg was angry and fed up with her husband.  She reached the only logical conclusion in their relationship, and listed him for sale on eBay for less than $25.  

She wrote in the listing:

Dear women who may be interested. 

Over the first two days of Christmas I have realized that we simply don’t belong together any more. I would like to give up my husband. I am happy to negotiate the price. But no exchange. Please send me inquiries over email.

The woman, known only as Dorte L. said she received quite the interest on her "used husband."  She told the local Hamburger Abendblatt, "The advert was very well received. I got a lot of positive feedback and someone sent me a lot of smiley emoticons. I didn’t want to make a drama out of it at all. It was just for some amusement."

Dorte's husband had no idea she listed him for sale on eBay until he read about it in the newspaper.

