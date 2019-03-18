Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Are Now Being Sued For $500 Billion

It was only a matter of time before the other college parents got involved.

Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin are under fire yet again, this time by an angry mob of one. Jennifer Kay Toy has filed a class-action lawsuit against the actresses, accusing them of inflicting emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and fraud. According to People, Toy claims the admissions scam prevented her son from getting into an elite university, which is why she’s suing for $500 billion.

In the lawsuit obtained by Deadline, Toy writes...

"I’m [out]raged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough but because wealthy individuals felt… it was ok to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children’s way into a good college."

While she had every right to be upset, she might be asking for a bit too much money.