Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Are Now Being Sued For $500 Billion

March 18, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
felicity_huffman_lori_loughlin

(Photo by USA TODAY)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

It was only a matter of time before the other college parents got involved.

Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin are under fire yet again, this time by an angry mob of one. Jennifer Kay Toy has filed a class-action lawsuit against the actresses, accusing them of inflicting emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and fraud. According to People, Toy claims the admissions scam prevented her son from getting into an elite university, which is why she’s suing for $500 billion.

In the lawsuit obtained by Deadline, Toy writes...

"I’m [out]raged and hurt because I feel that my son, my only child, was denied access to a college not because he failed to work and study hard enough but because wealthy individuals felt… it was ok to lie, cheat, steal and bribe their children’s way into a good college."

While she had every right to be upset, she might be asking for a bit too much money.

Tags: 
Lori Loughlin
Felicity Huffman
sued
Lawsuit
$500 billion
college scam

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes