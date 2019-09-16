Felicity Huffman Sentenced To 14 Days In Jail For College Admissions Scandal, Lori Loughlin Faces 40 Years

Last week, actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in jail for her role in the largest college admissions scandal in history.

Huffman previously confessed to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's answers on the SAT exam. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud last May. Last Friday, a judge sentenced to serve 14 days behind bars, and also ordered to perform 250 hours of community service, and pay a $30,000 fine.

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, however, rejected the plea deal offered to them. The couple is accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team, even though neither ever was a rower. After rejecting the plea deal, Loughlin and Giannulli were hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy, and now face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted on all charges.

An anonymous source said of Loughlin's plight, "If she’s found guilty, she will go to jail; that is clear. And if another deal is offered to her, which I don’t think it will be, she will go to jail. Her only chance of avoiding jail is to beat these charges. Lori is a smart woman; she understands that. She’s scared and upset, but she’s resolved to be strong and to fight this. She will do what she has to do to protect herself and her family."

Via Fox News