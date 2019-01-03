"Feliz Ano Nuevo" Does NOT Mean Happy New Year In Spanish

January 3, 2019

In the first three days of 2019, we've seen a lot of social media posts wishing everyone a Happy New Year! Which is great, however, if you choose to say it in a different language, make sure you really know that other language.

For example, you may have seen several of your friends posting in Spanish, "Feliz Ano Nuevo." While this might look correct, it is not. In fact, the "N" in ano needs a ~. Without it, this phrase means something completely different. It really means "Happy New Anus."

OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! How embarrassing! Now, on with 2019.

