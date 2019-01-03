"Feliz Ano Nuevo" Does NOT Mean Happy New Year In Spanish

In the first three days of 2019, we've seen a lot of social media posts wishing everyone a Happy New Year! Which is great, however, if you choose to say it in a different language, make sure you really know that other language.

For example, you may have seen several of your friends posting in Spanish, "Feliz Ano Nuevo." While this might look correct, it is not. In fact, the "N" in ano needs a ~. Without it, this phrase means something completely different. It really means "Happy New Anus."

Leaving this here as a reference for any other non native Spanish speaking folks who try to be festive but send things with the wrong characters #spanglish ---- Gracias @auggiego ✊ #happynewanus pic.twitter.com/Tm6bXARKBn — Deltrie Allen (@DelAllen83) January 2, 2018

OMG!!!!!!!!!!!!!! How embarrassing! Now, on with 2019.