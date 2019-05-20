Jack Black Singing The Game Of Thrones Theme Song Will Lift Your Spirits After That Terrible Finale

Did you watch the series finale of Game of Thrones?

If you haven't seen the episode yet, don't worry no spoilers here. Unless you count that fact that we hated it. Sorry, but it was an epic fail. By far, one of the worst series endings of all time. The ultimate let down. If you liked it...WHY?????

Ok, now that we've vented, we're going to help you get through this terrible finale...with Jack Black! Just hours before the last episode, Jack released this amazing version of the theme song.

Ok, now we feel a little better.