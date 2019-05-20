Jack Black Singing The Game Of Thrones Theme Song Will Lift Your Spirits After That Terrible Finale

May 20, 2019
Miles In The Morning
jack_black

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Did you watch the series finale of Game of Thrones?

If you haven't seen the episode yet, don't worry no spoilers here. Unless you count that fact that we hated it. Sorry, but it was an epic fail. By far, one of the worst series endings of all time. The ultimate let down. If you liked it...WHY?????

Ok, now that we've vented, we're going to help you get through this terrible finale...with Jack Black! Just hours before the last episode, Jack released this amazing version of the theme song.

the time has come... #GoT ✂️ @mrtaylorstephens

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

Ok, now we feel a little better.

Tags: 
Game of Thrones
Jack Black
Theme Song
series finale
final epsiode

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes