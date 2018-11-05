Ryan Reynolds Took Out A Political Ad Against Hugh Jackman

What do we really know about Hugh Jackman anyway? Is Hugh Jackman even his real name? Is he really from Australia?

Apparently, it's all lies! Thanks to Ryan Reynolds' new political ad against Hugh Jackman, we now know the truth...his real name is Hugh Michael Jackman. He may have a charming accent, but he's really from Milwaukee!!!

How dare you Hugh Jackman. We feel so betrayed. But we're definitely going to see The Front Runner, which opens on Election Day!