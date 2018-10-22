The 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book Is Here!

Christmas is officially here! We know because the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is out!

Every single year, Neiman Marcus somehow manages to find the craziest things for the holiday season. If you haven't bought a gift yet, you might need to consult their annual book.

Christmas came early! Follow along as we unwrap the famous 2018 #NeimanMarcus Fantasy Gifts here in New York City. What are you hoping to see?-- pic.twitter.com/QUiOSyJOJK — Neiman Marcus (@neimanmarcus) October 18, 2018

They've got something for everyone. Here are just a few of the interesting items we found this Christmas...

Fancy Gold Teeth

Boozy Suckers

A Gold Banana Lamp

A Solar Yacht

A Christmas Pinata

By the way, that yacht is crazy cheap at $7.1 million. You can see the entire Neiman Marcus Christmas lineup HERE!