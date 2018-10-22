The 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book Is Here!

October 22, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
neiman_marcus

(Photo by Jefferson Graham)

Categories: 
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Christmas is officially here! We know because the 2018 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book is out!

Every single year, Neiman Marcus somehow manages to find the craziest things for the holiday season. If you haven't bought a gift yet, you might need to consult their annual book.

They've got something for everyone. Here are just a few of the interesting items we found this Christmas...

  • Fancy Gold Teeth
  • Boozy Suckers
  • A Gold Banana Lamp
  • A Solar Yacht
  • A Christmas Pinata

By the way, that yacht is crazy cheap at $7.1 million. You can see the entire Neiman Marcus Christmas lineup HERE!

 

Tags: 
Neiman Marcus
christmas book
Presents
gifts
Holidays

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Tony Olmos To Talk About The Ship's Enhancements KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes