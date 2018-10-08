Carrie Underwood Finally Shares A Picture Of Her Scar

It's been about a year since Carrie Underwood fell outside her house in Nashville. Not only did she break her wrist, but she also managed to cute her face open, just above her lip which needed fifty stitches.

For a while there, Carrie wasn't posting any pictures of her face on social media. Occassionally, we would see one from far away or with half of her face covered up. Now that she's had time to deal with her injury both mentally and physically, she's getting more open about what happened and even starting to share pics...pics that are up close and personal.

Well, there it is. And we have to say she looks amazing! You wouldn't even know there was a scar there if we didn't already know about the accident.