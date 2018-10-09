Attention Cat Owners! Your Furbaby Needs This Zombie Cat Costume

Year after year, Halloween after Halloween, we are infiltrated with adorable dog costumes. However, the time has come...for cats. But why go with cuteness, when you could do something creepy!

How about this DIY zombie cat costume!!!

Seriously, this would be so easy to put together. All you need is an old cat out fit and the plastic skeleton of an animal (click HERE for a cheap fake cat skeleton). Cut the backbone from the rest of the skeleton and glue it to the back of your cat outfit. Buy some cheap blood at the Halloween store and there you have it! Zombie Cat!