Fireworks Store Gets A Little "Too Lit" On The Fourth Of July

July 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
fireworks

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Every. Single. Year.

Without fail, every year there's some sort of explosion when it comes to fireworks and the Fourth of July. Thankfully, no one was injured in this one. However, the actual fireworks store...not so much. Side note, who are these people just driving by?!?!?! Call 911!!!

Someone got a little too lit at the firework store @oldrowofficial (Via @steck101)

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

On the bright side though, it was a beautiful display.

