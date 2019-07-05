Fireworks Store Gets A Little "Too Lit" On The Fourth Of July
July 5, 2019
Every. Single. Year.
Without fail, every year there's some sort of explosion when it comes to fireworks and the Fourth of July. Thankfully, no one was injured in this one. However, the actual fireworks store...not so much. Side note, who are these people just driving by?!?!?! Call 911!!!
Someone got a little too lit at the firework store @oldrowofficial (Via @steck101)
On the bright side though, it was a beautiful display.