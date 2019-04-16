First Images From Inside The Notre Dame Cathedral Show A Cross Shining Through The Smoke

April 16, 2019
(Photo by Lewis Joly/SIPA vis USA TODAY NETWORK)

The first images from inside the Notre Dame Cathedral show a tiny glimmer of hope among the absolute devastation.

Following Monday's massive fire, a crew went inside the cathedral to inspect the damage.  While it is substantial, and most everything appeared to be damaged, the cathedral's cross somehow survived the flames, and even shone bright amongst the wreckage and smoke.

The fire is believed to be caused the current $6.8 million renovation the cathedral is currently undergoing.  Despite the spire and roof being completely consumed by flames, an official confirmed that the main structure of the cathedral had been "saved and preserved."

Via People

