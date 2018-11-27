Melania Trump Unveils The White House Christmas Decorations

November 27, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
white_house_christmas_decorations

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on Monday. Needless to say, but it's a completely different look that last year's decorations. Instead of a white snowy theme, Mrs. Trump opted for color. A lot of color, including a long hallway of solid red Christmas trees.

Much like last Christmas, the people are not fans.

#Repost @flotus ・・・ The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season!

A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse) on

And yes, there are memes. Some compared the red trees to the blood scene from The Shining.

Others thought they looked more like something out of the Handmaid's Tale.

While these memes are hilarious, do you really think the red trees are that bad?

Tags: 
White House
melania trump
Christmas
decorations
red trees
blood

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes